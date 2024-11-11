Switching sides: Congress MLA joins AAP, BJP welcomes AAP leader

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and five-time MLA from Seelampur, Mateen Ahmed, joined the AAP on Sunday, days after his son and daughter-in-law moved to the party. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal personally welcomed him to the party on the occasion.

Mateen Ahmed served as the MLA for Seelampur from 1993 to 2015 and has also held roles such as vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board and chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. While welcoming him, the AAP chief acknowledged his dedicated service to the people of East Delhi.

Kejriwal said Ahmed had finally come to the right party. “Like AAP, which is known for its commitment to the people, Ahmed is renowned in his area for always being there for his constituents, through good times and bad.”

“I was inspired by Kejriwal’s ‘Politics with Purpose’, and I decided to join AAP,” Ahmed said upon joining AAP.