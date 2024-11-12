Dense smog in Delhi, many stations record AQI close to 350

Monday saw Delhi’s maximum temperature reach 31 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, following a weekend high of 32.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal, according to CPCB data.

Various locations in the city, such as India Gate, Akshardham, and Bhikaiji Cama Place, also showed very poor air quality. Out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, two—Bawana and Jahangirpuri—reported “severe” air quality, with AQIs of 401 and 412, respectively. Other areas like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Akshardham had AQIs of 316 and 378, which are also considered very poor.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has rolled out initiatives like the “EV as a Service” programme, which was launched on Sunday with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar leading the event.