Fruit vendor shot dead for refusing to pay ‘hafta’, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two people who allegedly shot dead a vegetable vendor in Dwarka as the latter had failed to pay the weekly extortion amount to a local ganglord, an officer said on Monday.
The officer said this was revealed after two accused, Prashant a.k.a Banta (18), a resident of Rama Park, Mohan Garden and Aman Siddiqui (19), a resident of Nawada, were nabbed by police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that in October an incident of firing was reported in the area of Dwarka North police station, wherein it was informed that one vegetable vendor was shot dead by unknown assailants.
“A case was registered on October 23 under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act and a probe was initiated,” said the DCP. During investigation, the police team found that one of the accused, Aman, wanted to extort money from the vendors and to maintain his monopoly he persuaded Prashant to shoot vegetable vendors.