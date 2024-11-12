Delhi

Fruit vendor shot dead for refusing to pay ‘hafta’, two arrested

During the investigation, the police team found that one of the accused, Aman, wanted to extort money from the vendors and to maintain his monopoly he persuaded Prashant to shoot vegetable vendors.
Representational image
Representational image
Ujwal Jalali
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two people who allegedly shot dead a vegetable vendor in Dwarka as the latter had failed to pay the weekly extortion amount to a local ganglord, an officer said on Monday.

The officer said this was revealed after two accused, Prashant a.k.a Banta (18), a resident of Rama Park, Mohan Garden and Aman Siddiqui (19), a resident of Nawada, were nabbed by police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that in October an incident of firing was reported in the area of Dwarka North police station, wherein it was informed that one vegetable vendor was shot dead by unknown assailants.

“A case was registered on October 23 under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act and a probe was initiated,” said the DCP. During investigation, the police team found that one of the accused, Aman, wanted to extort money from the vendors and to maintain his monopoly he persuaded Prashant to shoot vegetable vendors.

Shooting
Delhi crime
Fruit vendor shot dead

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com