Fruit vendor shot dead for refusing to pay ‘hafta’, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two people who allegedly shot dead a vegetable vendor in Dwarka as the latter had failed to pay the weekly extortion amount to a local ganglord, an officer said on Monday.

The officer said this was revealed after two accused, Prashant a.k.a Banta (18), a resident of Rama Park, Mohan Garden and Aman Siddiqui (19), a resident of Nawada, were nabbed by police.