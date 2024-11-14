Delhi L-G to govt: Enhance EWS income limit for admissions to private schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG VK Saxena has advised Chief Minister Atishi to enhance the income limit for availing admissions in private schools under the EWS category to at least Rs 5 lakh from the prevailing Rs 1 lakh per annum in the national capital.

Disposing a file in a court matter where the matter of income limit for availing of benefits is before the Delhi High Court, Saxena said that the income limit set by the Delhi government was unrealistic and restrictive and underlined that in a scenario where even a minimum wage earner earned more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year, such restriction would deprive thousands of deprived children of benefits under the EWS scheme for admission into private schools.

The LG pointed out that the prescribed income limit for higher education by the Centre stood at Rs 8 lakh and the court itself in its earlier hearing had asked the Delhi government to raise the income limit to at least Rs 2.5 lakh.

Saxena noted that, while ideally, the income limit should be Rs 8 Lakh itself, since students benefitting at the primary and secondary levels are the ones who go ahead to avail higher education, a minimum of Rs 5 lakh should definitely be kept as the limit for admissions into private schools.

He directed that the stand taken by him on file should be brought on record of the Court that heard the matter today and posted it for another date on December 4.