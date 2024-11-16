Parties take to padytra politics as Delhi assembly elections approach

NEW DELHI: The national capital seems to be dominated by the ‘Yatra’ politics, with all the major parties participating in the strategy.

At the forefront is the ruling AAP, which has launched the second phase of its padyatra featuring top leaders such as former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy.

Meanwhile, the Congress has initiated the ‘Delhi Nyaya Yatra’ with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PCC president Devender Yadav taking the lead. The principal opposition party in Delhi assembly, BJP, has also planned a major outreach programme to engage with the public.

Though the city had witnessed massive campaigns by the three political parties in previous assembly polls, this time the ‘yatra’ politics is dominant. After getting bail from the Supreme Court, AAP leader and former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia started his padayatra, which Kejriwal followed upon securing the bail. In the first week of November, the AAP national convener began his second round of padyatra by taking to the streets on a series of marches across all constituencies of Delhi.

The padyatras are being organised to enable the people engage directly with the AAP supremo, so he can take note of their concerns. “These padyatras will continue throughout November and December. The objective is to reach every person and inform them about how the BJP is obstructing Delhi’s progress through conspiracies, and to highlight Kejriwal’s developmental works over the past ten years,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, while announcing the second phase.