Delhi court grants bail to bizman Katyal in PMLA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted regular bail to businessman Rajesh Katyal, who was arrested by the ED for his alleged involvement in laundering over Rs 200 crore.

Special Judge Gaurav Gupta, in his order on November 14, concluded that Katyal had overcome the legal hurdles under Section 45 of the PMLA.

The court noted that the predicate offence—the basis for the money laundering charge— remains uncertain, leading to reasonable doubt about Katyal ’s involvement in the alleged crime.

The court also pointed out that Katyal had cooperated with the investigation on four separate occasions and had not attempted to flee justice or misuse his liberty.