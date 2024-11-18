BJP distributes masks as AQI hits 'severe plus' category in Delhi, slams AAP for 'negligence'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP conducted a mask distribution drive outside metro stations on Monday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a dangerous 'severe plus' level at 484, prompting tighter pollution control measures across the city.

Leading the campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was joined by senior party figures, including MLA Vijender Gupta, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Praveen Khandelwal, and other party leaders.

Sachdeva criticised the AAP government for its failure to address the ongoing pollution crisis.

"If anyone is responsible for bringing Delhi to such a terrible state, it is the Kejriwal government. They have not shown seriousness about pollution in the past ten years," he said.

No immediate response was available from the Aam Aadmi Party over the accusations.

Sachdeva emphasised that pollution in Delhi is a year-round issue that requires sustained efforts rather than reactive measures.