Ex-Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen switches to AAP

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. After joining the party, Shokeen said that he intended to work for the communities of Delhi’s rural areas, aligning with Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in connecting the region with the rest of Delhi.

On the occasion, Kejriwal talked about how AAP’s efforts have transformed rural Delhi into an integral part of Delhi’s growth story. He noted that AAP has ensured equitable development in rural Delhi by providing STPs, roads, schools, mohalla clinics and stadiums.

Kejriwal expressed his delight, stating, “I wholeheartedly welcome him to our family. Before our government came to power, rural Delhi was completely neglected.”

Shokeen said, “The development witnessed in rural Delhi over the past 11 years under Kejriwal’s leadership is unparalleled.”