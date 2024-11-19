Two shooters held over firing at Gokalpuri petrol pump

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the brazen petrol pump firing case where the assailants had fired more than a dozen shots and even wounded the pump supervisor in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area, an official said Monday.

The accused were identified as Ankit and Rukmesh. According to the cops, the accused Ankit is connected with Rahul alias Baba, who is a notorious criminal and runs his own gang. The accused, Rukmesh, had come in contact with one Deepak alias Furtila, who is also an associate of Rahul Baba.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 15-16 when some bike-borne assailants arrived at a petrol pump in Gokalpuri and fired more than 16 shots. Ansul Rathi, who works as a supervisor at the petrol pump, was injured in the incident.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said the police analysed CCTV footage and succeeded in capturing the registration number of one motorcycle used in the crime.

“The owner of the motorcycle, Lalit, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, UP, was examined, who disclosed that his friend Rukmesh of Meerut, UP, had borrowed his motorcycle on November 15 at about 7 pm on the pretext of some personal work and returned the same at about 11 pm with a broken number plate,” the Additional CP said.

Further, the cops found out that one Vinod Kasana of Noida, brother-in-law and sister of Rukmesh, also accompanied him after the incident, following which a raid was conducted at the residence of Kasana, but Rukmesh could not be located.

“On examination, it was found that Vinod Kasana was continuously misguiding the police and facilitated the accused Rukmesh to escape. On further interrogation, Kasana confessed to Rukmesh’s involvement in the Gokalpuri Petrol Pump firing incident,” the senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the cops conducted raids at multiple locations in UP and apprehended Ankit from Meerut. Subsequently, Ankit’s interrogation led the team towards Rukmesh’s location and he, too, was arrested.