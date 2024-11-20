17k found involved in crime for first time during nine months of 2024

NEW DELHI: More than 17,000 people were found involved for the first time in the crosshairs of the world of crime during the first nine months of this year, as per the data shared by the Delhi Police from three districts and two of its units.
As per the data, 3,486 first offenders were booked in North Delhi, 5,089 people were booked for the first time in Rohini, 8,123 in the west district, 420 in Delhi Metro and 286 in Railways.
A first offender is one who is found guilty of a crime for the first time. They are often given more lenient sentences than repeat offenders because they don’t have a history of criminal behaviour.
A senior police officer said first-time offenders usually begin with minor offences like selling liquor, drugs, fights and other petty crimes. However, these crimes can escalate to more serious crimes in many cases.
“We have interrogated many first-time offenders who are either hired by criminal gangs or are influenced by movies where they see the lavish lifestyle of criminals. Such offenders also want to lead sumptuous lives,” said the officer.
The officer said many youth are also involved in cybercrimes by making fake IDs to harass people. “Our teams had arrested many youth who are first-time offenders and become part of cybercriminal gangs easily after looking at lifestyles they are leading. Many young men started defrauding people just to purchase super-bikes, cars and expensive shoes. Such people are unaware that police work round the clock to nab them and to send them behind bars,” the officer said.