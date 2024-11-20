17k found involved in crime for first time during nine months of 2024

NEW DELHI: More than 17,000 people were found involved for the first time in the crosshairs of the world of crime during the first nine months of this year, as per the data shared by the Delhi Police from three districts and two of its units.

As per the data, 3,486 first offenders were booked in North Delhi, 5,089 people were booked for the first time in Rohini, 8,123 in the west district, 420 in Delhi Metro and 286 in Railways.

A first offender is one who is found guilty of a crime for the first time. They are often given more lenient sentences than repeat offenders because they don’t have a history of criminal behaviour.