50% of Delhi government officials to work from home 

NEW DELHI: As the national capital continues to suffocate due to severe air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday morning announced work from home (WFH) for 50% of its employees.

In a post on X, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "To reduce pollution, Delhi government has decided to give work from home in government offices. 50% of employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials at 1 pm today in the Secretariat."

The announcement was made a day after Gopal Rai held a meeting saying that the government may decide on work from home and odd-even rule policies soon.

On Monday this week, schools colleges and Universities went online as AQI further dipped in the city.

Delhi has been grappling with alarming levels of air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'severe' category for three days including Wednesday.

At 7 am on Wednesday, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 423, with the most polluted areas being Mundka (464), followed by Wazirpur and Alipur (462). The dense smog also affected visibility, with only 800 meters recorded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that smog or shallow fog conditions would persist throughout the day, further exacerbating the city’s pollution crisis.