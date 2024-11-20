AAP may bet on new faces in upcoming Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Unlike the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will likely replace several of its MLAs and give fresh faces and new joiners a chance in the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for February next year.

Sources say that sensing anti-incumbency against its several legislators, the party is in no mood to repeat the candidates. Even the ministers may face replacement if they lack strong support in their constituencies.

The party is actively considering inducting former MLAs and popular faces from both BJP and Congress, as the strategy may help mitigate the effects of anti-incumbency to a certain extent.

Secondly, these leaders are expected to attract support from a diverse voter base. Some of the recent addition to the party which are likely to receive tickets, include BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Anil Jha from Kirari, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur, Braham Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur.

All these leaders have joined the party in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. During the induction of Veer Dhingan, the former Delhi chief minister expressed pride in welcoming the future MLA of Seemapuri into the party, indicating that the ticket distribution for this set is now clear.

Additionally, the party is also looking for suitable replacement of candidates from the constituencies from where its MLAs have switched the party. Recently two of its cabinet ministers -- Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gahlot -- have joined the saffron party.