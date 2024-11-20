After season's coldest night, Delhi wakes up to another day with toxic air

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air on Wednesday, as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far.

The city's minimum temperature dropped to 11.1 degrees Celsius Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The drop in temperature combined with dense fog has blanketed the city, reducing visibility to 500 metres as of 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast dense fog to persist throughout the day. Humidity levels stood at 84 percent in the morning. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had an AQI reading of 426 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).