Delhi HC orders action plan to tackle bomb threats, similar emergencies in schools

NEW DELHI: The High Court (HC) has directed the city government to swiftly formulate and implement a comprehensive action plan, including a standard operating procedure (SOP), to address bomb threats and similar emergencies.

The directive comes in response to a petition highlighting the lack of robust measures to counter such threats in schools.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order dated November 14, emphasised that the SOP must clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school administrations, and municipal bodies, ensuring smooth coordination during emergencies.

“Once finalised, the action plan and SOP shall be disseminated to all concerned parties. Regular training sessions for school staff, students, and other stakeholders should be conducted to ensure effective implementation,” it said.