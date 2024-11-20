Delhi HC orders action plan to tackle bomb threats, similar emergencies in schools

NEW DELHI: The High Court (HC) has directed the city government to swiftly formulate and implement a comprehensive action plan, including a standard operating procedure (SOP), to address bomb threats and similar emergencies.
The directive comes in response to a petition highlighting the lack of robust measures to counter such threats in schools.
Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order dated November 14, emphasised that the SOP must clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school administrations, and municipal bodies, ensuring smooth coordination during emergencies.
“Once finalised, the action plan and SOP shall be disseminated to all concerned parties. Regular training sessions for school staff, students, and other stakeholders should be conducted to ensure effective implementation,” it said.
The HC also instructed the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism to address issues raised by affected parties. It further recommended periodic updates to the SOP based on feedback and evolving challenges. It directed the authorities to complete these steps within eight weeks.
The ruling came on a petition filed by Arpit Bhargava, who raised alarm over the lack of preparedness to prevent and manage bomb threats in schools. He argued that such incidents endanger children and signify a collective failure to maintain a safe educational environment.
During the hearings, the city government and police presented draft action plans and measures designed to tackle the issue. “Such operational strategies are best left to the wisdom of the executive,” observed Justice Narula. With these directives, the court disposed of the plea, reiterating the need for proactive governance to address such critical issues.