Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on Satyendar Jain’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to a petition filed by former Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain. The petition seeks a deferral of hearings on the charges in a trial court, citing the nature of investigation.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, directed the ED to file its response and scheduled the next hearing for December 10. The court declined to impose stay on the trial court proceedings in the interim.

Jain’s plea argues that continuing with arguments on the charges while the probe remains incomplete would be unjust. His counsel emphasised that any new material discovered during the probe, which could exonerate the accused, should be considered before forming a prima facie view.

The plea referred to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) status report, which highlighted inquiries into numerous transactions. The probe involves collection of records from various departments and examination of witnesses across different sectors.

The plea contends that the outcome of the investigation could significantly impact the determination of “proceeds of crime,” a central issue in the case. Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 on allegations of laundering money through four companies purportedly linked to him.