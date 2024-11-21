BJP seeks probe into Kejriwal's 'luxurious items'

NEW DELHI: Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, demanded a high-level investigation into the “luxurious items” at the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal, located at 6 Flagstaff Road, during his tenure as chief minister.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, Gupta highlighted a disparity between the furniture and resources provided by the Public Works Department when Kejriwal returned as CM in 2022 and the items left behind when he vacated the property in 2024.

“Additional items included luxurious and expensive toilet seats, premium wash basins, reclining sofas, costly curtains, exquisite carpets, high-value television sets, and refrigerators. These were not supplied by the PWD,” Gupta asserted questioning the source of these extravagant additions. “If the PWD did not provide these items, then who were the individuals who enriched Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ with such lavish items,” asked the LoP.

He stated the BJP’s earlier disclosure about toilet commodes worth Rs 12 lakh each was understated, as these facilities were part of bribes received in exchange for benefits extended under the liquor policy.

Hitting back, the AAP accused the BJP adopting such tactics to “malign staunchly honest” Kejriwal. But, the people of Delhi are aware of the truth which is why the ‘Kejriwal model’ continues to expand at record speed”, it added.

“Unlike the leaders who cling to their bungalows and privileges for years, Kejriwal set an example by vacating the official residence after resigning as Delhi CM following all the requisite constitutional norms,” the AAP said.