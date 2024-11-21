Centre to adopt staggered work timings for employees in view of severe air pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union personnel ministry.

Employees have also been asked to pool vehicles and use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution.

"These measures may be adopted by

ministries/departments/organisations as per their functional requirements ensuring that it should not have an adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner," the order read.