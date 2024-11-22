Amit Shah reviews law, order in Delhi; stresses "zero tolerance" towards crime

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Delhi Police headquarters here and reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital and emphasised the government’s commitment to “zero tolerance” policy towards crime.

He directed the forces to develop special action plans targeting key areas related to public safety, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Givind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Tapan Kumar Deka and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, besides other senior officials of the city police force.

During the deliberations at the meeting the Home Minister underscored the importance of making every Delhi resident feel safe, while stressing that it is “the personal responsibility” of every police officer to ensure public confidence in the city’s security, the officials said.