BJP holds meet to firm up poll strategy against AAP

NEW DELHI: A day after the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded, BJP national president JP Nadda convened a meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday with national general secretaries and office-bearers.

The focus of the meeting was to assess the party’s performance in the recently concluded elections in these two states. General secretaries shared feedback, and discussions centred on the party’s electoral strategies and outcomes.

Sources within the BJP stated that the post-poll meeting, which lasted several hours, highlighted areas where the party could have improved its approach. However, the overall performance was deemed satisfactory. The leaders also deliberated on strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled for early next year. The BJP plans to target the AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, by exposing issues in its governance.

In addition to Delhi, the meeting also addressed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A separate meeting with senior Bihar BJP leaders is scheduled for Friday at the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, an MP from Bihar’s Begusarai. Senior party leaders from Bihar are expected to attend to finalize strategies for the Bihar elections. The BJP is clearly gearing up for a strong electoral campaign in both Delhi and Bihar in the coming months.