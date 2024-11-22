Constitution Museum opens Nov 23

NEW DELHI: India’s first Constitution Museum is set to be inaugurated on November 23 in Sonipat, Haryana, just days before Samvidhan Diwas on November 26. This museum has been established by O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) within its campus.

“We dedicate the Constitution Museum to the nation, encouraging the youth of India who are the leaders of tomorrow, to embrace the Constitution of India as a beacon of knowledge that shapes and governs the future of our country,” said BJP MP Naveen Jindal, JGU chancellor.

The inauguration will be held in the presence of the LS Speaker Om Birla, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and others.

What it has

The Constitution Museum has been equipped with AI-driven interactive experiences, 3-D installations and displays of being the first of its kind to be established at any educational institution.