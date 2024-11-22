Delhi: Woman killed, son injured after refusing to give husband money for alcohol; accused attempts suicide

A forensic team was summoned to the scene of the crime and the statement of the injured son, Raj was recorded who stated that his father Sanju had come home heavily drunk and started asking for money from his mother to buy more liquor.



"When she refused to give money, his father got angry and stabbed his mother in the abdomen, making her severely injured. He tried to save her but his father also stabbed him on his chest," the officer said.



Accordingly, based on his statement, the police registered a case of attempted murder and began searching for the accused who escaped from the house, he had intentionally thrown his mobile nearby the locality to avoid being caught.



While the police were investigating the incident, the injured woman, who had been fighting for her life, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Accordingly, the cops re-registered the FIR with relevant sections of murder.



"The accused was traced to his village in Uttar Pradesh, and teams were immediately dispatched for his arrest, with local police also roped in," the officer said.

However, before the team could reach his village, they were informed that the accused had attempted suicide by hanging from a tree. He was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment. "He will be taken into custody once discharged. Further investigation is underway," the DCP added.