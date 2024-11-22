Lessons from Kafka

No, freedom was not what I wanted. Only a way out; right or left, or in any direction; I made no other demand; even should the way out prove to be an illusion; the demand was a small one, the disappointment could be no bigger,” writes Franz Kafka in ‘A Report to an Academy’.

Often interpreted as a grotesque metaphor for otherness, Kafka’s story presents a world, a literary equivalent of an uncanny valley, that is disconcertingly familiar yet distinctly alien—what literary scholar Matthew Powell describes as “eerily reminiscent of our own, yet not our own”.

As this year marks the centenary of Kafka’s death, his works continue to resonate globally. Celebrations are unfolding in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, and beyond. In Delhi, the German Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, has organised a full-day event today dedicated to Kafka’s oeuvre. Soumyabrata Choudhary, a professor and theatre practitioner, will be staging Kafka’s ‘A Report to an Academy’. The venue is the Convention Centre, JNU, at 5:30 pm.

“I have performed this several times,” he says. “The first time was at the Shri Ram Centre years ago, thanks to Rosy Singh, who introduced me to the story.” To explore the contemporary relevance of Kafka’s themes, TMS interviewed Choudhary.

Ape as a condition

In Kafka’s ‘A Report to an Academy’, an ape named Red Peter recounts his journey to “humanisation” after being captured and caged. To Red Peter, it was a structure that was “too low for [him] to stand up in but too narrow for [him] to sit,” and he sought “a way out”. His adaptation to human life and habits, from boozing to spitting, eventually gained him entry into human society.