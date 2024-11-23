Amit Shah meets police brass, tells officers to ensure public safety

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Delhi Police headquarters here and reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital. He emphasised that the government is committed to “zero tolerance” policy towards crime, while directing the force to devise special action plans targeting key areas related to public safety, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Givind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB) Tapan Kumar Deka and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, besides other senior officials of the city police force.

During the deliberations at the meeting the home minister underscored the importance of making every Delhi resident feel safe, while stressing that it is “the personal responsibility” of every police officer to ensure public confidence in the city’s security, the officials said.

According to them, the Shah highlighted that protecting children, women and senior citizens must remain a top priority for the Delhi Police and reiterated the need for the force to act decisively, ensuring a secure environment that reflects the government’s commitment to public safety in the capital.

During the meeting, the home minister emphasising on the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime, stated that no lapses in maintaining law and order in the national capital would be tolerated. Shah directed the police to develop special action plans targeting key areas related to public safety and to launch focused campaigns. He further stressed that the police force must work to instil a sense of security among citizens while creating fear among criminals.