Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Delhi's Govindpuri

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by three people while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a senior police officer said.

The incident comes just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and held a meeting to review the city’s law and order situation.

The cops caught one of the attackers, identified as Deepak Max (20). He was shot in his leg as the assailant opened fire on the police party.

The deceased Constable Kiran Pal (28) is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and is survived by his mother and elder brother and sister in law. He was inducted in Delhi Police as constable in 2018. Earlier, he was posted at Kishangarh police station before getting the posting at Govindpuri Police station in March, this year.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Sain said Constable Pal, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on patrolling duty in the early hours of the day when he stopped three people riding on a scooty.