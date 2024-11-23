Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Delhi's Govindpuri

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by three people while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, a senior police officer said.
The incident comes just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and held a meeting to review the city’s law and order situation.
The cops caught one of the attackers, identified as Deepak Max (20). He was shot in his leg as the assailant opened fire on the police party.
The deceased Constable Kiran Pal (28) is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and is survived by his mother and elder brother and sister in law. He was inducted in Delhi Police as constable in 2018. Earlier, he was posted at Kishangarh police station before getting the posting at Govindpuri Police station in March, this year.
Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Sain said Constable Pal, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on patrolling duty in the early hours of the day when he stopped three people riding on a scooty.
The constable took away the keys of the scooty and inquired the trio on suspicion. On this, an argument ensued between them after which one of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed him twice before leaving the spot.
The wounded cop was rushed to Majeedia hospital, however, succumbed to his injuries mid-way and was declared brought dead by the doctors.
The police, accordingly, based on the circumstances lodged a case of murder and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch which formed multiple teams to nab the offenders at the earliest.
"We kept tracking the accused and ultimately traced the location of one of the accused Deepak. He was intercepted at a specified location and asked to stop but he whipped out a pistol and opened fire on the police party," the DCP said, adding the police team fired shots in the air and warned him.
However, as the accused did not pay heed to cops directions, the police retaliated and fired a shot aiming towards his feet. The accused Deepak received a bullet injury on his leg after which he was overpowered and nabbed. The accused was rushed to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.