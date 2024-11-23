Delhi has seen books and awards on literary fiction, narrative non-fiction, Comic Con – in other words, pop culture celebrations in various forms. Unless you are a sports buff, few may have heard of The Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF), an annual jamboree in the city where sports meet stories, close to winter.

The sixth season of ESLF, a day-long event, takes place today at the India Habitat Centre, 10:30 am onwards. The festival will be interspersed with seven live and engrossing panel discussions focussed on some best-selling sports books published this year, as well as contemporary pressing issues facing the world of sports.

The Ekamra Sports Book Awards, with as many as 21 titles, including 11 publishers, are vying for recognition in six different categories, and will conclude the festival, which is returning to Delhi after the second edition, which took place five years back in 2019.

Over the past five seasons, the fest has hosted over 125 speakers and garnered a cumulative online reach of 22 million views. Prominent attendees through the seasons include Neeraj Chopra, Ajinkya Rahane, Vinesh Phogat, Ben Johnson, Stephanie Rice, Jeff Thomson and Booker prize winner Shehan Karunatilake.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of ESLF season six, Sundeep Mishra, festival director ESLF, said, “From gender-based challenges to captivating stories of struggle and sporting success, besides the dark side of sports, Ekamra season six will have it all. We are proud that we have been able to build for sports writers through ESLF and hope that the fans enjoy the many sporting personalities and their stories.”