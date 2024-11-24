Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi Court summons key witnesses

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to two former police officials, Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma, to record their statements in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Pul Bangash case.
The case involves Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of orchestrating violence leading to the killing of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.
Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court presided over proceedings, where Jagdish Tytler appeared via video conferencing.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that summons to another key prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur, could not be served due to an incorrect address. The court granted the CBI additional time to locate and summon the witness, setting December 2 as the next date for hearings.
The case, deeply tied to the aftermath of the 1984 assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, gained renewed momentum earlier this year. The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tytler in May 2023, without taking him into custody.
Following the court’s cognisance of the chargesheet, Tytler was summoned and later granted bail.
On November 12, the court concluded the crossexamination of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh, one of the three Sikhs killed in the Pul Bangash violence. Singh, a ragi (devotional singer) at the Gurudwara, was among those targeted by a mob during the riots. The court had framed charges against Tytler on September 13.
Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, who is an accused in a different case related to anti-Sikh riots, is set to get judgement on November 29. He is allegedly involved in the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.0