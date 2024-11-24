Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi Court summons key witnesses

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to two former police officials, Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma, to record their statements in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Pul Bangash case.

The case involves Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of orchestrating violence leading to the killing of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court presided over proceedings, where Jagdish Tytler appeared via video conferencing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that summons to another key prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur, could not be served due to an incorrect address. The court granted the CBI additional time to locate and summon the witness, setting December 2 as the next date for hearings.