Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; AQI at 318

NEW DELHI: The air quality index continued to fluctuate between the "severe" and "very poor" categories in Delhi.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index, recorded until 4 pm on Sunday, was 318 (very poor), improving rom the severe category recorded the previous day when it was 412, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

None of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the severe category on Sunday, compared to 20 stations that recorded severe air quality the previous day, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.