Physical classes in schools in Gurugram, Faridabad to be suspended till Nov 25 due to pollution

GURUGRAM: The suspension of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas of Gurugram and Faridabad has been extended till November 25 due to the severe pollution levels in the districts, as per official orders.
Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an order noting the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) levels across almost all urban and rural parts of the district.
“In the interest of the health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 is being extended,” the statement read.
On November 25, online classes will be conducted for all government and private schools in the Gurugram district, it added.
A similar directive was issued by Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh, stating:
“All physical classes for students up to Class 12 will remain closed till November 25,” according to the order.