Third accused in Delhi constable murder shot dead in encounter

NEW DELHI: The third suspect involved in the murder of a 28-year-old Delhi Police constable was killed in an encounter with police in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Raghav alias Rocky, had been on the run after the murder of Constable Kiranpal Singh. Two other suspects involved in the crime were apprehended earlier.

Constable Singh, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on patrol duty early Saturday morning when he stopped three suspicious individuals riding a scooty for a routine check.

An argument broke out, during which the trio stabbed the constable twice once in the chest and again in the abdomen. Concerned when Singh did not return, his colleagues tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but their calls went unanswered.