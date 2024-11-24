Third accused in Delhi constable murder shot dead in encounter

NEW DELHI: The third suspect involved in the murder of a 28-year-old Delhi Police constable was killed in an encounter with police in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.
The accused, identified as Raghav alias Rocky, had been on the run after the murder of Constable Kiranpal Singh. Two other suspects involved in the crime were apprehended earlier.
Constable Singh, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on patrol duty early Saturday morning when he stopped three suspicious individuals riding a scooty for a routine check.
An argument broke out, during which the trio stabbed the constable twice once in the chest and again in the abdomen. Concerned when Singh did not return, his colleagues tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but their calls went unanswered.
A search was launched, and Singh was found lying unconscious by the roadside near Gali No. 13, Sant Ravidas Marg, with severe stab injuries. He was rushed to Majidiya Hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route and was declared "brought dead" by doctors.
A case of murder was registered, and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch. Multiple teams were formed, leading to the arrest of two suspects Krish and Deepak Singh, both residents of Govindpuri. Deepak sustained a bullet injury during an encounter on Saturday.
However, the third suspect, Raghav alias Rocky, remained absconding. Acting on a tip-off late Saturday, police tracked him to the Sangam Vihar-Surajkund Road area.
DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said, “The suspect was positively identified, and officers instructed him to surrender. However, he opened fire at the police team from close range.”
In response, the police retaliated, injuring Raghav in the exchange. He was immediately taken to ESIC Hospital, Okhla, where he was pronounced dead.
“No police personnel were injured in the defensive counter-fire,” the officer said, adding that all legal protocols for deaths during police action were followed.