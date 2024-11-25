Police bust hi-tech car theft racket in Delhi, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Reconnaissance in the dead of night, communicating through secure messenger applications to evade the eyes of the law and the stolen cars ultimately sold off after being replaced with total loss accidental vehicles - this was a well-oiled strategy adopted by a gang of automobile thieves in the city.

Even some big-time gangsters were utilising their services as the “auto lifter gang” were providing the stolen vehicles to the members of infamous Gogi gang.

The gang would have continued their nefarious activities in the city had the Crime Branch not received crucial input from an informer about their recent carjacking following which the three accused - Gurmeet (35), Kuldeep (45) and Jasbeer (39), all residents of Alipur, were caught on Friday.

“The kingpin of the gang was Kuldeep, who was previously found involved in more than 20 criminal cases of Delhi-NCR,” DCP (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh said.

Kuldeep was recently released from jail and in order to arrange funds for the marriage of his daughter he again became involved in the same kind of offence of stealing vehicles.