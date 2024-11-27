A trip to the hills, wish to see snowfall lead six to commit crime; all arrested

NEW DELHI: Frustrated with the hot weather of Delhi and a monotonous life behind bars, a 24-year-old man who recently came out of jail planned to visit a hill station and enjoy snowfall.

His wishes were simple -- a cup of tea in hand with a picturesque view of snow falling from the sky. Yet, this peace would come at a price that Mohd. Aftabh could not afford.

A criminal mindset awakened at this juncture and he hatched a plan and directed his associates to commit street crimes in a bid to fund their excursion. Subsequently, on his directions, three of his associates robbed a local shopkeeper of Rs 50,000 at gunpoint.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said they received a PCR call on November 12 about the gunpoint robbery after which the police reached the spot and met complainant Mukesh, the shopkeeper.

The complainant told the cops that he was robbed of his money by three unknown bikers in Bindapur area when he was on his way home.

The police scanned the CCTV footage of the spot, activated the local informers and distributed the pictures of the accused.

On November 17, the cops received a tip-off about the presence of robbers at DDA flats, Bindapur. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested the three accused -- Mohammad Sazid, 23, Mohammad Shoeb, 19, and Mohammad Rashid, 22.

The trio confessed to the cash robbery, and as per their interrogation, the conspirators namely Mohd. Ayan, Mohd. Aftabh and Mohd. Altabh were also arrested and a part of the robbed cash was recovered too.

“All the accused are history sheeters and had been struggling financially,” said the DCP. They targeted Mukesh based on insider information obtained from a market acquaintance. The gang meticulously planned the heist, conducted reconnaissance, and used a motorcycle and a country-made pistol to execute the crime.

As per the police, the gang had planned to rob other shopkeepers in the area but were caught.