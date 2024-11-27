Capital continues to reel under ‘very poor’ air quality amid heavy smog

NEW DELHI: The Delhi residents woke up to yet another polluted morning as a thick layer of smog blanketed the national capital early on Tuesday. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392 at 9 am, a sharp increase from 281 recorded at the same time on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 343 at 4 pm.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as ‘good’ between 0 and 50, ‘satisfactory’ between 51 and 100, and ‘moderate’ from 101 to 200. Readings between 201 and 300 fall under ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 are deemed ‘severe’.

Notably, 17 of Delhi’s 39 air monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the ‘severe’ range, indicating dangerous air quality with significant health risks, particularly for individuals with existing medical conditions.

Air quality in neighbouring regions also remained high with AQI levels soaring. Among NCR cities, Faridabad recorded 290, Gurugram 324, Ghaziabad 357, Greater Noida 295, and Noida 345. In Delhi, nine areas reported AQI between 300 and 400, including Aya Nagar (394), IGI Airport (397), and Pusa (398).

A staggering 27 areas saw AQI exceeding 400, with the worst-hit being Wazirpur (467), Jahangirpuri (463), and Anand Vihar (458). Other severely polluted zones included Rohini (450), Mundka (443), and Punjabi Bagh (454). These levels highlight the persistent air quality crisis, with pollution posing significant health risks across the region.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 11.9 degree Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal. The city is likely to experience clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature forecast at 27 degree Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 80% at 8:30 am.