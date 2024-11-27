Police bust counterfeit currency-making unit at Ghaziabad flat, four arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including three suppliers and a counterfeiter, for their involvement in a fake currency racket. Counterfeit notes with a face value of over 17 lakh were seized during the operation.

The accused were identified as Vikash Bhardwaj (42), a Delhi resident, and Satyam Singh (19), Sachin (24), and Anurag Sharma (22), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said that the breakthrough came on November 13, following a tip-off about a gang member supplying fake currency near the SDM office in Naya Bans village. Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and apprehended Vikash Bhardwaj at the bus stand. A search of his bag revealed 399 counterfeit 500 notes.

Subsequently, based on Bhardwaj’s disclosures, the police arrested Satyam Singh and Sachin. During interrogation, the trio revealed that the counterfeit notes were being manufactured at a flat in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad.

The police raided the location and arrested Anurag Sharma, recovering fake currency worth 2.4 lakh from his rented flat. Additionally, equipment used in the production of fake notes was seized, including a color printer, two laminators, a paper-cutting machine, nine bundles of A4 paper, a Gandhi watermark stamp, paper cutters, a paper pressurizing machine, and other materials.

The police are investigating further to identify other members of the racket and their network.

