The art of reverence

All Buddhist monasteries have its share of vibrant scroll paintings. Called Thangka, the meticulously painted scroll art has its origin in Tibet and is found in monasteries in Bhutan, Nepal, and Indian states like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh with a strong Buddhist influence. An ongoing exhibition in the city at Gallery Pristine Contemporary, ‘Tathagata: The Buddha and His Bodhisattvas’, displays the vibrant Thangka paintings by master Buddhist artist Zeiko.

Royal patronage

Master Zeiko and the artists in his atelier are known to create work for the royal family of Bhutan. The curator of the show, Tania Lefebvre, is married into the family and is closely acquainted with the artist’s work that coalesces Buddist symbolism and allusion. “Artist Zeiko is part of a collective of 10 to 15 talented artists who collaborate under my guidance. I curate and design the creative vision for all the works produced by this group.

Each piece is a result of meticulous teamwork, blending individual skills and collective creativity, executed under a shared artistic ethos. Zeiko’s contributions reflect the synergy and innovation that define our work, making every creation meaningful,” says Lefebvre adding Thangka is a “time-taking” and “meticulous” art form due to the immense attention to detail where each piece involves intricate linework, delicate shading, and a careful balance of colours and motifs.