Two nabbed after brief encounter in city

NEW DELHI: Two men involved in separate firing incidents in Paschim Vihar and Chhawla on November 6 were arrested by Delhi Police following an encounter. During the operation, one of the accused sustained a bullet injury, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Pravesh (19) and Pawan (19), are residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said the arrests followed a tip-off about the presence of the suspects at a specific location.

Acting on the information, a police team was deployed near Tikri Kalan. In the early hours of Tuesday, the suspects were spotted on a motorcycle and asked to surrender.

“Instead of complying, they opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring one suspect in the leg,” the DCP said.

The suspects were overpowered and taken into custody. Police recovered two automatic pistols, five live cartridges, and three empty cartridges from the spot. The motorcycle they used was found to be stolen.

During probe, the duo confessed to their involvement in the November 6 firing incidents. They revealed they had borrowed money and were pressured to commit crimes to repay their debts. Officials said further probe is underway.