Will continue to defend Constitution: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: On the 12th anniversary of its founding, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal praised the party’s growth, crediting its “honesty and love of the people” for its strength amid ongoing challenges.

“In the last year, lakhs of attempts were made to finish us, but our morale and resolve made us stronger,” he said, vowing to continue the fight to protect the Constitution and democracy.

During the address, Kejriwal emphasised its role in reshaping Indian politics through the Delhi model which prioritises ease for common people, infrastructure development, and maintaining a budget surplus without deficits.

Highlighting the coinciding of AAP’s Foundation Day with India’s Constitution Day, he said, “On the same day, that the country celebrates Constitution Day, a new political party was born after 60-70 years. Whatever God does, there’s always a reason behind it."

He highlighted two major things that stand out about AAP.

“First, its name — Aam Aadmi Party, meaning it is a party for the common people. When the party was formed, not a single member came from a political dynasty.”

The AAP Supremo asserted, “Second, our party symbol—the ‘jhadu’ (broom). God must have thought long and hard about this. On Constitution Day, he blessed us with a symbol as significant as the broom, representing cleanliness, and said it is our responsibility to wield this broom and clean the country. When you clean, dust and debris will rise; struggles are inevitable.”

AAP’s ‘strengths’

During the AAP’s foundation day ceremon, Arvind Kejriwal highliged two major things that stand out about the party. First, its name. He said it is truly a party for the common people. Second, its symbol, which represents cleanliness