Dacoits strike, passengers jump off moving bus

NEW DELHI: More than 12 people who boarded a bus from Anand Vihar to Old Delhi Railway Station experienced a harrowing time when they were confronted by a group of dacoits.

As the bus reached mid way, a gang of five men threatened the passengers with a surgical blade and robbed them. In a desperate attempt to save their lives, the passengers jumped out of the moving bus.

According to the police, the dacoity was reported on November 24 at the Shastri Park police station. The police arrested five suspects — Umar alias Samir (24), Suhail alias Mamu (22), Md. Sumair (30), Sonu (35), and Arif (25).

DCP (North-east) Rakesh Paweriya said that information was received at the Shastri Park police station that several people had been robbed while riding on a bus. Upon investigating, authorities learnt that 12-13 passengers had boarded the bus at Anand Vihar bus stand, heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station.

“Mid way through the journey, the suspects began robbing the passengers. When the bus reached near Shastri Park, the complainant, along with other passengers, managed to jump out of the bus” the DCP said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and a team was formed. The team reviewed several CCTV footage to trace the route taken by the bus. “Informers were activated on the ground. Photographs of suspected robbers and their aides were shown to people,” the DCP said.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the cops tracked the bus in New Usmanpur. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the accused were nabbed.

Interrogation revealed that all the accused have criminals cases pending against them, with four being involved in same type of cases.

Gang of five