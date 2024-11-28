Hopeful of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi as HC accepts plea: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday hailed the Delhi high court’s acceptance of a petition filed by BJP MPs seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. Party leaders said the development has brought new ray of hope to residents awaiting better healthcare services.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the court’s sharp questioning of the Delhi government’s counsel during the hearing on Wednesday. The court reportedly asked, “The government health services in Delhi are in a poor state. If Delhiites can benefit from additional health services, why do you object?” The lawyer, he noted, failed to provide a satisfactory response.

Sachdeva stressed that the responsibility to answer such a critical question lies not with legal representatives but with the Delhi government itself. He expressed optimism that with continued efforts by BJP MPs, the Ayushman Bharat scheme would soon be implemented in Delhi. He also noted that despite a previous announcement in the Assembly by former Health Minister Manish Sisodia, the central health scheme has remained unimplemented in Delhi for the past five years.

BJP MPs had clearly stated in their 2024 election manifesto that they would work towards implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi. They also pledged to approach the courts if the Delhi Government resisted. Fulfilling this promise, BJP MPs filed a petition, with MP Bansuri Swaraj representing the case.