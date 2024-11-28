The flavours of Ceylon

After all the rules and regulations that the government imposed on residents of Delhi NCR to curb the pollution levels from rising even further, the greys seem to be giving way to the blues, slowly. The temperature is surely going down by the day, while Instagram seems to be flooded with pictures of winter foods from across communities – saag and makki ki roti, bajre ki raab, gajar ka halwa, matar ka nimona and more such warming comfort foods.

I escaped the wrath of Delhi’s pollution ridden air and spent the whole of last week down south in Sri Lanka. What struck me the most on landing in our neighbouring country was how clean it was – the air and the vicinity. The sky was a cerulean blue that my eyes had not witnessed in a while and the pristine blue Indian ocean ran along the length of the road as we travelled – fifty shades of blue as far as the eyes could see. Post the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has seen an uptick in its tourism industry with many tourists from across the globe flocking to the tropical island. The one thing that I absolutely took to instantly was the Sri Lankan cuisine.

It bears a slot of similarity to Indian cuisine in terms of its produce and spices, but that is not it – like India, their cuisine and the narrative around it also varies from region to region and communities. While the cuisine in Jaffna - which is up north, is similar to the cuisine of Tamil Nadu because of them sharing common cultures and borders, the cuisine down south is very coconut rich because of the abundance of the fruit in the region. Meanwhile if one goes to Kandy, then they can taste a much richer and nuanced version of their cuisine as that is where the royals resided back in the day. But it is in the capital city of Colombo that one sees the wave of modern Sri Lankan cuisine with young chefs experimenting with the traditional dishes and giving them a more modern and global twist.