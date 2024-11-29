Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to transgender MCD councillor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Bobi Kinner, the city’s first transgender MCD Councillor, in a case involving alleged fabrication of a caste certificate.

Bobi, who represents the Sultanpuri ward, had her earlier plea dismissed by a trial court, which called for her custodial interrogation.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while granting anticipatory bail, considered submissions from her counsel, Praveen Kumar Duhan, who highlighted Bobi’s cooperation with the investigation.

It was noted that she had appeared for questioning three times. The court directed her release upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 in case of arrest. The allegations against Bobi stem from her use of a scheduled caste certificate, purportedly obtained through fabricated documents, to contest the 2022 MCD election for a reserved SC women’s seat.

An FIR was registered against her following a complaint from the Congress candidate she defeated, with the Rohini Court later ordering an investigation. The trial court previously rejected her plea.