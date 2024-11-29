Prosecution sanction for Kejriwal in excise case enough for money laundering trial: ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court on Thursday that the sanction obtained to prosecute former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy was comprehensive enough to try him in a related money laundering case as well.

The ED made its submission before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court while responding to Kejriwal’s plea seeking a copy of the prosecution sanction in the money laundering case.

While the CBI is probing the predicate corruption case, the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering linked to the excise policy “scam.”

According to the ED’s special public prosecutor, the sanction granted in the CBI case on August 14 extends to offenses punishable under other laws, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The sanction is broad enough to encompass all acts and offenses mentioned in the CBI case and applicable under any other provision of law,” the prosecutor said.

Kejriwal’s counsel urged the court to direct the ED to file a formal response to his application, which the agency did not oppose. The judge directed the ED to submit its reply before the next hearing on Nov 30.