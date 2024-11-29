SC collegium proposes Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan’s name as top court judge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday unanimously recommended to the Central government the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court as a judge.

“Justice Manmohan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 13, 2008 and has been functioning as the Chief Justice of that High Court since 29th September 2024. Justice Manmohan stands at Sl. No. 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges and he is the senior-most Judge in the High Court of Delhi. While recommending his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi,” said an official release from the SC.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road. He earned his B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College of the University of Delhi and later attended Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, where he received his LL.B in 1987. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in the same year, says the court’s website.

Practised primarily in the Supreme Court and High Court of Delhi in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation, Justice Manmohan served as senior panel advocate for the Government of India in the High Court of Delhi and the SC.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and as permanent judge on December 17, 2009. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC on November 9, 2023 and Chief Justice of Delhi HC on September 29, 2024.