Blame game over bus marshals in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP and opposition BJP MLAs indulged in blame game over the issue of removal of the bus marshals on the first day of the last session of the five-year tenure of the Delhi assembly on Friday, with Chief Minister Atishi saying the proposal to reinstate them was pending with the L-G.

Participating in a discussion over the issue, Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not field any candidate against Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta from Rohini assembly seat if he convinced Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena to approve the proposal for reinstating 10,000 bus marshals.

Speaking on a lighter note, the chief minister also said she will campaign for Gupta in the elections if he got the proposal approved by the L-G.

She defended AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who was accused by the BJP of directing to remove the bus marshals from November, 2023.

In his letter on October 20, 2023, Kejriwal had said the bus marshals should not be removed and action need to be taken against the officers who stopped payment of their salaries, she said. The chief minister asserted that the presence of uniformed marshals prevented incidents of misbehaviour with women and girls in the buses. But the L-G got them removed without caring for the safety of women, she charged. The ruling AAP MLAs hit at the BJP alleging they got the bus marshals removed through the L-G and thereby created livelihood problems for them and their families.

The BJP legislators retorted saying the bus marshals were removed on the direction of Kejriwal, the then chief minister, and now AAP was doing politics over their reinstatement.