Shell firms, fake directors: ED’s Kwality probe reveals

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the bank fraud case allegedly committed by the then promoters of erstwhile Kwality Limited have found that sham companies and firms were being operated by the alleged people who even appointed “drivers as their directors”.

The probe agency, two days ago, conducted searches at 15 locations in Delhi and NCR belonging to Kwality Limited and the then promoters or directors, Sanjay Dhingra and Siddhant Gupta, and other shell companies related to them.

During the search operations, cash amounting to Rs. 1.3 crore and various evidence related to assets and bank accounts held through several shell companies by the promoters were recovered and seized.

“It was found that drivers and employees of the promoters were made directors in such shell companies,” a probe agency officer said.