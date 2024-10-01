Delhi HC directs Centre to release Rs 10 crore to AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Declining to evoke its previous directive, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to grant Rs 10 crore to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), for the continuation of treatment for 18 patients suffering from rare diseases.

The decision came in response to the Centre’s application seeking revocation of its previous order passed on September 13.

A bench led by justice Pratibha M Singh, while dismissing the application, observed that the treatment of the 18 patients has already started and stopping such treatment would negatively impact patients’ health.

“Since the treatment of these children has already begun, the amount as directed shall be released within the next three working days, failing which Latha Ganapathy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shall remain present in court on the next date of hearing,” said the court.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 3.

In its application, the Centre stated that the amount allotted for AIIMS has already exceeded and that other centres of excellence has also requested the release of funds. In response, the court affirmed that it has occasionally recognised that the AIIMS, Delhi is one of the nodal centres of excellence, actively treating patients suffering from rare diseases.

According to the Centre’s counsel, the AIIMS has barely spent Rs 9 crore of the Rs 34 crore granted to it so far. Dr Madhulika Kabra of the AIIMS, who made her presence virtually, stated that the entire cost spent on the purchase of medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases would not be reflected till the medicines were obtained.

She further stated that orders had been placed for a certain number of patients, and the funds must be used for them, and that the continuation of the treatment would be impossible without further funding.