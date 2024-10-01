Delhi HC directs civic bodies to prepare plan to tackle monkey menace

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace in the city.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan, noted that the monkey population was “increasing,” but no action was taken.

The HC further directed the authorities to make sure that monkeys are caught and set free in the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary.

“MCD and NDMC shall ensure that the monkey-catchers catch the monkeys of their respective areas and release as well as rehabilitate them in Asola Bhati by the past practice,” ordered Justice Tushar Rao Gedela

The direction came while hearing two PILs filed by NGOs—Society for Public Cause and Nyaya Bhoomi—seeking court directions to address “growing attacks and the menace of stray dogs.”

The Court observed that following an amendment of the Wildlife Protection Law, the monkey species common to the National Capital has been “delisted” as a protected species, and they must now be treated in the same way as stray dogs and cats.

On September 10, the court expressed concern over the growing menace of dogs and monkeys in the national capital and said it stemmed from the municipal authorities’ non-disposal of garbage.

The court sought a fresh status report on incidents of animal bites from the authorities and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital within two weeks. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on October 25.