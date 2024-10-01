Delhi Transport Corporation to remove posters of Kejriwal from buses

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down as the chief minister, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday directed the removal of all political posters from its buses and depots.

All the DTC depot managers have been asked to immediately abide by the order and submit compliance reports to higher authorities.

Images of Kejriwal, alongside Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, are displayed on Delhi’s public transport buses and at various depots. Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister on September 17.

“In reference to the direction received from the competent authority, it is hereby instructed to all depot managers to remove all the political posters from the buses and depot premises of Delhi Transport Corporation with immediate effect,” the DTC’s circular read.

It said, “All concerned depot managers are instructed to follow the directions and submit the compliance of order for the perusal of higher authority.”

According to sources, the reason behind the step is that the continuation of Kejriwal’s pictures on the posters may send a wrong message and AAP doesn’t want to give the opposition a chance to attack it over the issue.