Three held for offering CNG stations on residential land

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested three suspects who duped people by falsely promising to install petrol and CNG pumps on their land.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Pandey (41), Amrendra Kumar (47), and Amar Singh (62), duped a man of Rs 2.39 by promising to set up a CNG pump on his land. While Pandey was identified as the mastermind, Singh was a former employee of the Ministry of Petroleum.

The suspects approached those landlords who were looking to install a filling station on their land.

Police said the well-dressed suspects impersonating as officers would land at the address of their victim and flaunt their connections in the Ministry of Petroleum and offer to install the CNG pump with minimal formalities.

The gang deceived the complainant by arranging site visits, issuing fake No Objection Certificates, area clearance reports, and invoices to avoid raising suspicion.

The site visits were theatrical: some suspects would accompany the gang posing as civil engineers who would pretend to examine the land by measuring it with a tape.

DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said a man approached the IFSO Special Cell in March this year stating that he had been defrauded of Rs 2.39 crore by individuals who promised to install a CNG pump on his land.

The complainant stated that in 2021, while searching petrol or CNG pump allotment processes online, he was approached by two individuals, Amrendra and Amit Pandey, who presented themselves as coordinators and agents of Indraprastha Gas Limited.