Case against Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi dropped in SC

NEW DELHI: BJP councillor Raja Iqbal Singh withdrew his contempt petition against Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi from the SC on Tuesday, following a suggestion from the bench to approach the high court (HC).

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan recommended that the HC would be a more appropriate forum for the matter.

Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, representing Singh, accepted the court’s advice, and the plea was subsequently dismissed as withdrawn.

Singh had filed the contempt plea accusing Oberoi of “wilful and deliberate disobedience” of the SC’s August 5 order which instructed the MCD to hold elections to fill a vacancy in its Standing Committee, created by the election of councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat to the Lok Sabha.

Singh’s petition claimed that Oberoi had “arbitrarily” postponed the election, initially rescheduling it for Oct 5,causing concern over the obstruction of the democratic process.