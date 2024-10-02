Delhi CM Atishi says police stopped her from meeting climate activist Wangchuk

Wangchuk and around 120 others were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night on a march to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

The Delhi Police has stepped up security around the Bawana Police Station where Wangchuk has been kept. Following Atishi’s allegations, several of AAP workers protested outside the Bawana Police Station against BJP and Delhi LG VK Saxena.

“The people of Delhi stand with the people of Ladakh. The LG rule should end in Ladakh. Also, the LG rule should end in Delhi. Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full state,” the chief minister said.

Joining Atishi in slamming Delhi Police, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said,” “Delhi is not any single person’s inheritance; everyone has the right to come here...Sometimes, farmers are stopped from entering Delhi, at other times Ladakhis are stopped. Is Delhi someone’s personal property? Delhi is the nation’s capital, and everyone has the right to come here. This is completely wrong.

“What are they so afraid of from unarmed, peaceful people?” he asked.